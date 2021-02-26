Liquor shops’ time-limit extended for two months in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Time limit for liquor shops in the state has been extended for two months. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday. The groups which own liquor contractors have to duly apply for it, and the extension will be given only after that. The shops of those who do not want extension will be auctioned.

The cabinet also approved a Bill of the department of cooperatives. According to the Bill, the MPs and the MLAs will be able to become the member of cooperative banks.The bill will help the government appoint people’s representatives to those banks.

The Bill will be sent to the House for approval, and once the Bill is passed, the BJP leaders who have not been inducted into the ministry will be adjusted to cooperative banks. The cabinet also gave its nod to a Bill to tighten the government’s noose around the food adulterators. The Bill which provides life term for adulterating foodstuff will be put up before the House for approval.