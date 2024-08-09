 Liquor Office Robbery: Rachna Tower Residents Submit Memo To Min Sarang; Rs 30k Reward For Info On Robbers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for any leads pertaining to two robbers, who allegedly barged into a liquor company office in Rachna Tower of the city on Wednesday and made away with Rs 15 lakh.

On Thursday, the society residents met cooperative minister Vishwas Sarang and submitted a memorandum, demanding to ensure the upkeep as well as the safety and security of the society.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that apart from the CCTV footage, no significant leads pertaining to the accused have been received till now. According to the complaint lodged by the manager of the company, Shyam Sundar Jaiswal, the accused were apparently based in Bhopal, according to the language they were using to communicate with each other.

The TI added that the police have hit up all the listed criminals of the city and are interrogating them.

Irregularities galore at Rachna Tower

In the memorandum submitted to minister Sarang, it was mentioned that there are scores of irregularities. The residents mentioned that adequate security guards have not been deployed there and many CCTV cameras are out of order. They added that last year, a fire incident had also been reported from the area on Diwali, owing to which the society had to bear a loss of lakhs of rupees. Furthermore, they mentioned that tipplers consume alcohol openly on the premises of the society.

