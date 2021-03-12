Light rain, strong winds cause power outages in Bhopal

Bhopal: The entire state capital plunged into darkness due to prolonged power cuts after light rain with gusty winds lashed Bhopal on Friday. Trees were uprooted breaking power supply lines and leading to disruption in power in the state capital, exposing the tall claims of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board about regular maintenance. Light rain infused a certain coolness in the atmosphere. However, it was hot during the daytime despite rain early in the morning.

People in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, woke up to cloudy skies, drizzle and the sound of thunder on Friday. GD Mishra, senior officer at the meteorological department, said that gusty wind, coupled with light rain, lashed the state. Besides, most places, for instance Seoni, experienced rain with hailstorms. Barring Rewa, Indore and Ujjain divisions, parts of the remaining divisions in the state received light rainfall in the past 24 hours. Upper air cyclonic pressure over south-east Madhya Pradesh and induced upper air circulation over western Rajasthan are causing these drizzles and change in weather, said the weatherman.

Guna, Mandla and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur and Jabalpur received 13.0, 6.0, 0.2 and 1.0 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Umaria and the hill station of Pachmarhi recorded 0.8 mm rainfall each. Another westerly disturbance is in the offing and such weather conditions may prevail in the state over the next couple of days. A warning has been issued about possible rain and thunderstorms in various divisions, such as Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Bhopal, in the next 24 hours.