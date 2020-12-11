Light rain in various districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Various parts of the state including state capital witnessed light shower on Friday leading to change in weather condition. The Weather department attributed the rain and change in weather to multiple weather systems.

Bhopal recorded drop of 8.5 degree Celsius in day temperature settled at 21.8 degree Celsius which was 4.6 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a rise of 3.4 degree Celsius in minimum temperature settled at 18 degree Celsius which was 6.9 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore also recorded drop of 9.6 degree Celsius in day temperature settled at 19.4 degree Celsius which was 8.2 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a nominal rise in minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degree Celsius which was 5.8 degree Celsius above normal.

GD Mishra, senior officer of meteorological department, said, “Rain activities will continue for the next couple of days in Madhya Pradesh and it is due to the influence of multiple weather system acting in tandem. Rains lashed various districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.”

Presently, a low-pressure area is marked over central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea supported by organized cyclonic circulation over the same area. This weather system is likely to remain nearly stationary for the next 24 hours and becomes well marked.

Guna, Rajgarh and Shajapur recorded rise of almost four degree Celsius in night temperature while Umaria and Ujjain recorded rise of almost three degree Celsius in night temperature.

Various districts of Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal division experienced light rain. Bhopal recorded 2.7mm rainfall while Ratlam and Dhar recorded 7mm rainfall and Ujjain recorded 9mm rainfall. Similarly, Shajapur recorded 6mm while Sagar and Guna recorded 2mm. Khajuraho and Nowgaon recorded traces till evening.

Shajapur and Ujjain recorded less than one to two degree Celsius difference between day temperature and night temperature. Ujjain recorded day temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius while it recorded 17.8 degree Celsius resulting difference of only 0.8 degree Celsius in both the temperatures.

Similarly, Shajapur recorded day temperature of 19.9 degree Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 18 degree Celsius leading to difference of almost two degree Celsius.

Indore recorded difference of 2.6 degree Celsius between day and night temperature as day temperature was 19.4 degree Celsius and night temperature was 16.8 degree Celsius.