 Life Coach Prabhakar Kamath Advocates Open-Mindedness For Personal Growth At ‘Beyond The Boundaries’ Session
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One should not be rigid in one’s ideas, thoughts and beliefs but should have an open mind and should be ready to accept, respect and consider the views of others. Having an open mind gives one peace, happiness and satisfaction, said Life Coach Prabhakar Kamath from Bangalore.

Kamath was conducting a session on, Beyond the Boundaries, which was held at Naman Hall at The Life School in the city on Saturday. About 15 participants from different professions including teachers and managers took part in the session, which lasted for two-and-a-half hours. During the interactive session, Kamath used case studies to illustrate how going Beyond the Boundaries of our mind was a crucial life skill.

MP Govt To Promote 'Gita Jayanti' Like Other Big Festivals, Says CM Mohan Yadav
At the outset, the participants were asked about their personal, family, professional, social and noble goals. “Each one of us can become a Buddha provided we keep our mind open,” he said, adding, “an open mind also helps us to work as a team and team work always brings out better results than individual efforts.” He listed attitude and gratitude, responsibility, acceptance and forgiveness as key life skills. “One has multiple identities including physical, ideological, emotional and pure energy. Keeping the reins of your life in your hands is very important. It’s your life and you should be in control of it,” he added.

The Life School, which hosted the session, is a registered society whose members come from all walks of life - doctors, technocrats, teachers, administrators and entrepreneurs. A shared interest in the subject of self-exploration brought them together. The philosophy behind the establishment of the school is that to be successful in life takes precedence over the need to be joyful.

