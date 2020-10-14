Let Kamal Nath decide whether I should stand up or lie down: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The war of words between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath is showing no signs of abating. Reacting to Nath’s barbs, Chouhan said on Wednesday that Nath has already described him as an actor and the Congress has declared that he is ‘bhookha-nanga’. “Nath has also said that I move around with a coconut in my pocket. He is only trying to make fun of me,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan said that Nath should better decide whether he should keep standing or lie down; whether he should remain naked or hungry. He said that these kinds of statements bare the cheap mentality of the Congress, “I have been an MP for four terms, I am an MLA and I am four-time chief minister. Saying that I am ‘bhookha-nanga’ is an insult of the people of the state,” he said.