Less Rain: Dams In Bundelkhand Not Filled Enough

Tighra Dam, Gwalior | Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As rainfall has more or less stopped, its impact can be seen on water bodies of Madhya Pradesh. The big dams are not receiving sufficient water from the rivers.

As a result, no dam, barring one, is full. The dams in Bundelkhand have very little quantity of water due to low rainfall in the region.

The state has 52 dams - small, medium and big. On an average, the filling percentage of dams ranges from 50 to 70.

“The dams in Bundelkhand do not have enough water for storage because of less rainfall in their catchment areas,” a Water Resources Department official said.

Harsi dam in Gwalior belt has filled up to 44.87 %. Tigara dam ( Gwalior district) has 53.53% water. Kutni dam in Sagar district has been filled up to 11.60%. Pawai medium irrigation project (Panna) has 66.12% water.

Farmer activist Shivkumar Sharma told Free Press that dams situated in Bundelkhand and Malwa belt do have adequate water.

If it doesn’t rain more, then there is possibility that farmers will not be able to get sufficient water for irrigation from dams during rabi season. It will have a cascading impact on kharif crops too.

