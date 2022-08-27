Leopard caught in Kuno shifted to Madhav National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, Kuno Palpur Sanctuary officers, on Friday evening, succeeded in catching one of the elusive leopards, which have sneaked into the enclosures made for acclimatisation of cheetahs to be brought from Namibia, Africa. On Saturday, the leopard was shifted to the nearest Madhav National Park.

Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) JS Chauhan told Free Press that a leopard was caught on Friday night with the help of (rubber) leg hold trap. Earlier, two leopards were caught and sent out of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. In all, four leopards have sneaked into enclosures meant for cheetahs.

Now, hunt is underway to trace one more leopard to make enclosures meant for cheetahs free from leopards.

Kuno Palpur sanctuary officials had initially tried to catch leopards through a traditional method of putting bait in a cage but failed. Then, two elephants were brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve to trace them. Besides, expert’s help was taken and cameras were installed to locate their movements.

Senior forest officers from Bhopal are closely monitoring the campaign to catch the remaining leopard. They are giving necessary directions to the team working in the sanctuary.

