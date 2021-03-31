Legal, financial aid and rehabilitation must for total justice: High Court Justice Prakash Shrivastava

BHOPAL: Women are now getting various opportunities in the field of social, financial, political and in general, but to reach for the justice and legal help is still a big challenge from them, said the High Court Justice Prakash Shrivastava while inaugurating the 700 Urja Desks, through webinar on Wednesday. To check crime against women in the state, the government has set up 700 Urja Desks (Women’s Help Desks ) at the police stations.

Justice Shrivastava further added that for total justice it is necessary to provide legal help, immediate financial help and rehabilitation. He also stressed on exchange of information.

Women are falling victim to crimes like rape, domestic violence, eve teasing, mental harassment, dowry extortion, but they are unable to express their pain to police, “The Urja desk will help the women victim to express their pain and agony freely and the police will help them to get the justice,” said Justice Shrivastava.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s written message was also read out in which reiterated government commitment to bring to perpetrators of violence against women and girls to justice and provide all possible help to the victims.

DGP Vivek Johri in his address said that Urja Desk, is a subsidiary unit of the police station and standard operating procedure (SOP) has been drafted for its efficient operation.

ADG Crime against women Pragya Richa Shrivastava presented the power point presentation of the desk’s working.

Desks to be categorised into A, B and C