Law & Order In BJP States Ruled By The Party Is Almost 'Non-Existent': Congress' Rahul Gandhi

(File photo) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticized the BJP over the attack on two Army officers and the rape of one of their two women friends in Indore, alleging that law and order in states ruled by the party is almost "non-existent."

He said the negative attitude of the BJP government towards increasing crimes against women is "extremely worrying."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the BJP. In her post on X, she said the incidents of gang rape of a woman after holding army officers hostage in Madhya Pradesh and the finding of the naked body of a woman on the highway in Uttar Pradesh are "heart-wrenching."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Nowadays, Rahul Gandhi is free; at present, he is defaming our country. He is unable to see what is happening in West Bengal and Kolkata, and he is not speaking about it."

He further said, "In the incident that happened in Indore, the law is working accordingly. Two of the accused have been arrested, and in the state, such practices are prohibited."