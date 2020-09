Latest cotronavirus news from MP districts on September 24

The fatality rate from coronavirus went up to 1.9 per cent in the state with 45 deaths in 24 hours ending on Thursday. The country’s fatality rate is 1.59 per cent. The corona positive percentage is 11.9.

The state recorded 2,304 positive cases and 45 deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 1, 15,668 positives cases and 2,122 deaths.

Indore accounts for 21,248 positive cases and 524 deaths followed by Bhopal with 17,447 cases and 368 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,779 positive cases with 90 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 689 while Neemuch registered 1,902 positive cases. Khandwa accounted for 1,419 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stood at 3,053. Jabalpur recorded 8,568 cases.

In addition, Morena recorded 2,500 cases while Mandsaur reported 1,466 cases and Dhar recorded 2,018 cases. Dewas reported 1,240 cases, Sagar recorded 2,170 cases. Tikamgarh reported 748 cases, Raisen recorded 1,148 cases while Bhind registered 891 cases. Sheopur reported 791 cases so far while Rewa reported 1,557 cases. Rajgarh registered 1,211, Barwani recorded 1,731 cases. Chhindwara reported 1,128 and Vidisha recorded 1,564 cases. Shajapur reported 819 cases while Damoh recorded 1,460 cases.

Datia has 1160 cases, Satna has 1327 cases, Jhabua has 1,244 cases. Panna has 591 cases, Balaghat has 878 cases while Sehore has 1,405 cases. Hoshangabad has 1,337 cases and Narsingpur has 2,063 cases while Betul has 1,638 cases and Shivpuri has 1,982 cases. Ratlam has 1,846 cases. Chhatarpur has 1,148 cases.

Ashoknasgar has 429, Agar-Malwa has 373 cases. Sidhi has 695 cases, Singrauli has 690, Shahdol has 1724 cases. Guna has 692 cases, Anuppur has 964 cases, Alirajpur has 927 cases. As per health department, 19,287 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 1,15,668. Deaths: 2,122. Active cases: 22,744. Cured: 90495