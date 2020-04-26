Latest coronavirus update: Indore strain lethal; may go to NIV

Bhopal: Doctors treating Covid-19 cases in Indore say a more virulent strain may be wreaking havoc in the city, which has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh.

They say samples from Indore, where Covid has killed 57 people, will be sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) to confirm their apprehensions of the strain being deadlier than in other parts of the country.

“We have a feeling the strain is definitely more virulent in Indore belt. We have discussed this with the NIV and will be sending samples for them to compare by extraction of virus genome, Dean of Govt Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Jyoti Bindal told PTI.

“There are other factors also for the high fatality rate, like patients turning up at hospitals late,” she said. “In Indore belt, testing is confined to virus detection only, and not its type,” another doctor said.