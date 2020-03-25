Latest Coronavirus news of Bhopal on 25 March

BSSS students go online
As the country goes into a state of lockdown for 21 days to check the spread of Covid-19, students of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) are studying online at home and keeping themselves updated in their studies.
Every student is connected to the MIS of the college web site. While, the teachers are using the LMS to give out notes and complete the course on time, the students are submitting their CCE assignments on the platform.
Many concepts are being uploaded as e-content on the college LMS, which the students are using as online tutorials. Videos for understanding and practice of science subjects are being sent by the professors on WhatsApp so that the students sitting at home are connected to the course due to the difficult situation in the country.
Prof Manju Mehta of the college said that by keeping social distance, we are fully committed to the cause of breaking the cycle of transmission of the virus however, we also consider it our duty to remain disciplined be available for our students through the college LMS, WhatsApp, etc.
150 gutka workers lodged in 14 dingy quarters rescued
Police conducted a raid on gutka packing factory premises and rescued 150 workers, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, holed up in 14 makeshift dingy quarters in unhygienic and pathetic conditions. The workers were called from other states and engaged in gutka packing work.
According to SHO Ashoka Garden, Sudesh Tiwari, acting on a tip off, police conduct searches at Ravindra Packing Industries at Govindpura Industrial area and found over 150 workers made to work and live in unhygienic conditions. The factory is owned by Chirag Dua, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar.
During the searches, the police found 14 makeshift tiny quarters on the premises where the workers were made to live. The workers mostly from Jammu-and Kashmir were lodged in these dingy rooms separated by plywood. Around 10 workers were housed in a single room and there was only two common toilets for these whole lot. There was no proper drinking water arrangement on the premises.
Later the officials of district administration and health department were also informed about the presence of workers. They workers would be also scanned for Coronavrus.
After issuing notice to the owner of factory, a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him and in the further information is being collected that whether verification of these workers have been done at the police station otherwise a separate FIR would be lodged in the case.
MP Nakul Nath lends helping hand to oranges growers
Amidst nation-wide lockdown, the member of Parliament from Chhindwara Nakul Nath
Wednesday. Due to national lockdown the oranges was lying with the farmers and was getting destroyed. The farmers of Saunsor and Pandurna raised the issue in front of the Nakul Nath. The MP asked the Chhindwara collector to arrange the special permit to transport the produces. The collector arrange the permit to sell the orange crop in Nagpur with immediate effect.
Mahila Kalyan Kendra makes masks for cops
Mahila Kalyan Kendra run by 23rd special armed force (SAF) has made safety mask to protect against Covid-19. They are making masks for police officials and staffs of police headquarters.
Besides, the masks are being distributed among them so they can use the mask properly.
