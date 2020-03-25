Latest Coronavirus news of Bhopal on 25 March

BSSS students go online

As the country goes into a state of lockdown for 21 days to check the spread of Covid-19, students of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) are studying online at home and keeping themselves updated in their studies.

Every student is connected to the MIS of the college web site. While, the teachers are using the LMS to give out notes and complete the course on time, the students are submitting their CCE assignments on the platform.

Many concepts are being uploaded as e-content on the college LMS, which the students are using as online tutorials. Videos for understanding and practice of science subjects are being sent by the professors on WhatsApp so that the students sitting at home are connected to the course due to the difficult situation in the country.

Prof Manju Mehta of the college said that by keeping social distance, we are fully committed to the cause of breaking the cycle of transmission of the virus however, we also consider it our duty to remain disciplined be available for our students through the college LMS, WhatsApp, etc.