Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 9

The state registered 2,093 positive cases on Tuesday. With this, the state has recorded 77,652 positive cases while number of deaths swelled to 1,609. Indore accounts for 15,165 positive cases and 427 deaths followed by Bhopal with 12,818 cases and 310 deaths.

Ujjain recorded 81 deaths and 2,012 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 583 while Neemuch recorded 1,380 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 1,068 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1985. Jabalpur recorded 5,329 cases.

Morena recorded 2,199 cases, Mandsaur has 1,000 cases and Dhar has 1,153 cases. Dewas reported 833 cases. Sagar recorded 1305 cases. Tikamgarh has 506 cases and Raisen has 827 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 664 cases. Sheopur has 602 cases, Rewa has 952 cases while Rajgarh has 952 and Barwani has 1,315 cases. Chhindwara has 569 and Vidisha has 1,114 cases. Shajapur has 531 cases while Damoh has 839 cases.

Datia has 856 cases while Satna has 691 cases and Jhabua has 831 cases. Panna has 315 cases and Balaghat has 416 cases while Sehore has 879 cases.

Hoshangabad has 706 cases and Narsinghpur has 648 cases while Betul has 868 cases and Shivpuri has 1,347 cases. Ratlam recorded 1,289 cases. Chhatarpur has 743 cases.

Ashoknagar has 288 and Agar-Malwa has 249 cases. Sidhi has reported 377 cases and Singrauli has 437 cases while Shahdol reported 752 cases. Guna has 411 cases while Anuppur has 507 cases and Alirajpur has 754 cases. Katni has 560 cases while Umaria has 177 cases and Seoni has 326 cases.

Dindori has 205 cases and Niwari has 228 cases while Mandla has reported 325 cases. As per health department, 22, 597 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday.

Positive cases: 77,652. Deaths: 1,609. Active cases: 17,205. Cured: 58,509.