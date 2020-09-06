Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 7

BHOPAL: Congress leader Suresh Pachouri, former finance minister Tarun Bhanot, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. BJP party office secretary Satyendra Bhushan too has been diagnosed with the infection.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 tally of cases stood at 73,796 with 1,916 people being infected in a day taking the positive percentage to 7 on Sunday. .

The death toll in the state stood at 1572 on the day. As per health department 24,166 samples were tested across the state on the day.

The state has 16,115 active cases, while 55,5887 people have recuperated.

Indore accounts for 14591 positive cases and 418 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 12,366 cases and 306 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1950 positive cases. . So far Jabalpur has reported 4934 cases, while the figure in Morena stands at 2158.

Burhanpur recorded 582 while Neemuch has 1337 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1027 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1881 Mandsaur has 940 cases, Dhar 1069 and Dewas has reported 815 cases.

Sagar 1256 , Tikamgarh 475 cases and Raisen has recorded 758 cases. Bhind has till date accounted for 649 cases, Sheopur 577, Rewa 885 cases while Rajgarh has 905 and Barwani 1258 cases. Chhindwara has reported 520 and Vidisha 1064 cases. Shajapur has 499 cases while Damoh 776 , Datia 808 , Satna 641 cases and Jhabua has 784 cases. Panna has 293 cases, Balaghat 366 and Sehore has 821 cases. Hoshangabad has 636 cases and Narsingpur has 561 cases while Betul has 808 cases and Shivpuri has 1232 cases. Ratlam recorded 1225 cases. Chhattarpur has 712 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 267, Agar-Malwa 236 , Sidhi 340 and Singrauli has 415 cases while Shahdol has reported 741 cases so far. Guna recorded 375 cases, Anuppur 493 and Alirajpur 726 cases. Katni has 537 cases while Umaria has 156 cases and Seoni has reported 300 cases. Dindori reported 202 cases, Niwari 210 and Mandla 295 cases.