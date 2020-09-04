Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 5

A 64-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Jabalpur. He was undergoing treatment for the infection in the super specialty wing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, Garha police station. As per police, the patient, admitted five days ago, jumped out of a window without grills and died instantly. District Collector K Sharma said a team of senior officials and a psychiatrist would investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the state reported 30 deaths in 24 hours on Friday, while for the second consecutive day, the state reported 1,853 fresh positive cases in a single day. The rate of positive cases in the state stood at 6.4 per cent on the day. In all, 25,982 samples were tested across the state. The corona tally in the state stands at 70,439 , while 1,513 patients have died combatting the virus.

There are 15478 active cases, while 53257 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 14031 positive cases and 411 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 11918 cases and 300 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1891 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 573 while Neemuch has 1287 positives. Khandwa accounts for 988 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1760. Jabalpur recorded 4600 cases. Morena recorded 2132 cases, Mandsaur 894, Dhar 986 cases, Dewas 768 and Sagar recorded 1217 cases. Tikamgarh has 456 cases and Raisen has recorded 723 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 639 cases. Sheopur has 545 cases and Rewa has 830 cases while Rajgarh has 894 and Barwani recorded 1204 cases. Chhindwara has 494 and Vidisha has 1005 cases. Shajapur has 482 cases while Damoh has 732 cases.

Datia has 770 cases while Satna has 605 cases and Jhabua has 699 cases. Panna has 287 cases and Balaghat has 337 cases while Sehore has 766cases.

Hoshangabad has 600 cases and Narsingpur 500, Betul 785 cases and Shivpuri has 1090 cases. Ratlam recorded 1119 cases. Chhattarpur has 678 cases. Ashok Nagar has 246 and Agar-Malwa has reported 224 cases. Sidhi has reported 331 cases and Singrauli has 405 cases while Shahdol has 711 cases. Guna has 362 cases while Anuppur has 458 cases and Alirajpur has 661 cases. Katni has 517 cases while Umaria has 142 cases and Seoni has reported 281 cases. Dindori has 178 cases and Niwari has 201 cases while Mandla has reported 274 cases.