Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 4

Thirty deaths and 1,893 corona positive cases were reported in a single day in the state on Thursday even as percentage of positive cases went up to 7%.

State’s corona tally now stands at 68,807 positive cases and toll at 1,483. As per health department, 23,727 samples were tested across the state during the day.

Indore accounts for 13,752 positive cases and 406 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 11,723 cases and 296 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1,862 positive cases. Burhanpur has 572 cases, Neemuch 1,269, Khandwa 976, Khargone 1,693, Jabalpur 4,452, Morena 2,117 cases, Mandsaur 861 cases and Dhar 950 cases.

Dewas has reported 761 cases, Sagar 1,198, Tikamgarh 441 and Raisen 714, Bhind 634, Sheopur 535, Rewa 808, Rajgarh 879, Barwani 1,166, Chhindwara 482, Vidisha 982, Shajapur 478 and Damoh 710 cases.

Datia has 737 cases, Satna 597, Jhabua 677, Panna 278, Balaghat 301, Sehore 740, Hoshangabad 588, Narsingpur 481, Betul 761, Shivpuri 1,090, Ratlam 1,118, Chhattarpur 658, Ashok Nagar 273 and Agar-Malwa 219 cases.

Sidhi has 326 cases, Singrauli 389, Shahdol 711, Guna 350, Anuppur 457, Alirajpur 640, Katni 5,108, Umaria 139 and Seoni 268, Dindori 177, Niwari 196 and Mandla 268 cases