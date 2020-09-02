Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 3

BHOPAL: Number of corona patients, who have been discharged, crossed 50,000 mark in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. However, state recorded 67,128 positive cases and death toll swelled to 1,453. Twenty seven deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. But so far, 51,124 patients have been discharged. So recovery rate comes to be 76.15 per cent. Positive percentage is 6.6. Indore accounts for 13493 positive cases and 402 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 11502 cases and 293 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1816 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 566 while Neemuch has 1247 positives. Khandwa accounts for 963 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1656. Jabalpur recorded 4323 cases.

Morena recorded 2109 cases while Mandsaur has 822 cases and Dhar has recorded 935 cases. Dewas has reported 744 cases. Sagar recorded 1,174 cases. Tikamgarh has 438 cases and Raisen has recorded 693 cases while Bhind has till date account for 634 cases. Sheopur has 523 cases and Rewa have 787cases while Rajgarh has 875 and Barwani recorded 1156 cases. Chhindwara has 468 and Vidisha has 954 cases. Shajapur has 465 cases while Damoh has 685 cases.

Datia has 707 cases while Satna has 573 cases and Jhabua has 652 cases. Panna has 274 cases and Balaghat has 300 cases while Sehore has 715 cases.

Hoshangabad has 573 cases and Narsingpur has 441 cases while Betul has 742 cases and Shivpuri has 1057 cases. Ratlam recorded 1074 cases. Chhattarpur has 636 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 222 and Agar-Malwa has reported 216 cases. Sidhi has reported 324 cases and Singrauli has 383 cases while Shahdol has 670 cases. Guna have 341 cases while Anuppur has 436 cases and Alirajpur has 627 cases. Katni has 498 cases while Umaria has 135 cases and Seoni has reported 255 cases.

Dindori has 169 cases and Niwari has 187 cases while Mandla has reported 259 cases. As per health department, 1638 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day 21473 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 67,128. Deaths: 1,453. Active cases: 14,337. Cured: 51,124