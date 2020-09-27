Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 28

The state heaved sigh of relief with low corona deaths on Sunday. However, positives cases continued to rise in the state. The positive percentage stood at is 12.2. The state has registered 1,22,501 positive cases so far and 2207 deaths.

As per health department, 2,602 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday with 26 deaths. In all, 18,842 samples were tested across the state. Till Saturday, the numbers of Corona deaths remained above 35.

Of the total so far, Indore accounts for 22,607 positive cases and 545 deaths followed by Bhopal with 18,038 cases and 379 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,889 positive cases with 92 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 702, Neemuch reported 1,951, Khandwa recorded 1,490, Khargone reported 3,227 while Jabalpur recorded 9,207 cases till Sunday.

In addition, Morena recorded 2,550 cases, Mandsaur registered 1,505 cases, Dhar recorded 2,175 cases, Dewas reported 1,343 cases, Sagar recorded 2,353 cases while Tikamgarh reported 768 cases and Raisen recorded 1,193 cases. Bhind till date accounts for 939 cases, Sheopur has 830 cases, Rewa has 1,647 cases, Rajgarh has 1,251, Barwani has 1,780 cases, Chhindwara has 1,245, Vidisha has 1,631 cases, Shajapur has 872 cases while Damoh has 1,567 cases.

Besides, Datia has reported 12,004 cases, Satna has 14,245 cases, Jhabua has 1,341 cases, Panna has 650 cases, Balaghat has 965 cases while Sehore has 1,488 cases. Hoshangabad has 1,484 cases, Narsinghpur has 2,300 cases while Betul has 1,725 cases and Shivpuri has 2,039 cases. Ratlam recorded 1,932 cases. Chhatarpur has 1,190 cases.

Likewise, Ashoknagar has 460, Agar-Malwa has 386 cases, Sidhi has 791 cases, Singrauli has 763 cases, Shahdol has 1,875 cases, Guna has 723 cases, Anuppur has 1,011 cases and Alirajpur has 942 cases.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 1,22,501, Deaths: 2,207. Active cases: 97,571.