Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 27

Over 1,000 positives cases have been reported in four major cities -Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur - on Saturday. These four cities reported 1,106 positives case.

The state has been registering 2,500 positives case per day. On Saturday, it reported 2,610 positives cases. Toll went up to 2,181. The positive percentage is 10.0.

Indore accounts for 22,129 positive cases and 538 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 17,746 cases and 375 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,842 positive cases with 92 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 697 while Neemuch reported 1,929 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 1472 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3175. Jabalpur recorded 8,979 cases.

Morena recorded 2539 cases while Mandsaur has 1492 cases and Dhar has recorded 2140 cases. Dewas has reported 1298 Cases. Sagar recorded 2277 cases. Tikamgarh has 764 cases and Raisen has 1184 cases while Bhind has till date accounts for 930 cases. Sheopur has 819 cases and Rewa have 1,615 cases while Rajgarh has 1239 and Barwani recorded 1765 cases. Chhindwara has 1206 and Vidisha has 1601 cases. Shajapur has 845 cases while Damoh has 1526 cases. Datia has 1184 cases while Satna has 1385 cases and Jhabua has 1301 cases. Panna has 623 cases and Balaghat has 932 cases while Sehore has 1458 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1431 cases and Narsingpur has 2205 cases while Betul has 1686 cases and Shivpuri has 2026 cases. Ratlam recorded 1906 cases. Chhattarpur has 1174 cases. Ashoknagr has 457 and Agar-Malwa has reported 380 cases. Sidhi has reported 765 cases and Singrauli has 746 cases while Shahdol has 1835 cases. Guna hase 714 cases while Anuppur has 1006 cases and Alirajpur has 937 cases. As per health department, 2610 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day 22,999 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 1,20,198. Deaths: 2181. Active cases: 22,228. Cured: 95,490