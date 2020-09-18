Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 19

Crossing 1 lakh mark, the state reported 1,00,752 positives cases on Friday. The number of deaths stands at 1,901.

According to health department, 2,846 positive cases were reported in state on Friday while 20,435 samples were tested.

State PHE minister Andal Kansana tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Earlier union minister Prahalad Patel had tested positive. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Gopal Bhargava, Vishwas Sarang, Tulsi Silawat and other MLAs had tested virus positive earlier.

In all, Indore accounts for 18,717 positive cases and 485 deaths followed by Bhopal with 15,456 cases and 349 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,455 positive cases with 84 deaths.

Burhanpur recorded 662 cases, Neemuch reported 1,688, Khandwa registered 1,267 cases while Khargone’s corona tally stood at 2,762 on Friday. Jabalpur recorded 7,151 cases.

Morena recorded 2,372 cases while Mandsaur reported 1,307 cases and Dhar recorded 1,706 cases. Dewas reported 1,079 cases, Sagar recorded 1,830 cases. Tikamgarh reported 622 cases and Raisen recorded 1,046 cases while Bhind reported 770 cases.

In addition, Sheopur reported 721 cases, Rewa recorded 1,354 cases, Rajgarh had 1,113 cases, Barwani reported 1,586 cases. Chhindwara reported 859, Vidisha registered 1,388 cases. Shajapur reported 756 cases while Damoh registered 1,257 cases.

Datia has 1057 cases while Satna has 1065 cases and Jhabua has 1103 cases. Panna has 481 cases and Balaghat has 667 cases while Sehore has 1,260 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1,087 cases, Narsinghpur has 1,615 cases, Betul has 1,374 cases and Shivpuri has 1,822 cases. Ratlam has 1,661 cases. Chhattarpur has 972 cases. Ashoknagar has 366 and Agar-Malwa has 327 cases. Sidhi has 593 cases, Singrauli has 585 cases, Shahdol has 1,242 cases. Guna has 571 cases, Anuppur has 664 cases and Alirajpur has 894 cases.

Positive cases: 1,00,752. Deaths: 1,901. Active cases: 21,605. Cured: 76,952