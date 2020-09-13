Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 14

Corona positives cases have crossed 90,000 mark in the state on Sunday. Besides, 34 deaths have also been reported in last 24 hours on Sunday.

Positive pecentage was 10.4 on Sunday. On Saturday it was 10.2%. It was second day when positive percentage was over 10.Shivpuri Collector Akshay Singh and SP Rajesh Chandel have been tested positive.

As per the health department, 2552 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 21899 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 16,782 positive cases and 458 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 14,116 cases and 329 deaths.

Ujjain reports 2,223 positive cases with 84 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 616 while Neemuch has 1518 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1182 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2352. Jabalpur recorded 6214 cases.

Morena recorded 2,263 cases while Mandsaur has 1146 cases and Dhar has recorded 1407 cases. Dewas has reported 950 Cases. Sagar recorded 1564 cases. Tikamgarh has 567 cases and Raisen has recorded 973 cases while Bhind has till date account for 706 cases. Sheopur has 664 cases and Rewa have 1120 cases while Rajgarh has 1020 and Barwani recorded 1442 cases. Chhindwara has 716 and Vidisha has 1245 cases. Shajapur has 667 cases while Damoh has 1078 cases.

Datia has 965 cases while Satna has 871 cases and Jhabua has 983 cases. Panna has 364 cases and Balaghat has 542 cases while Sehore has 1079 cases.

Hoshangabad has 897 cases and Narsingpur has 1110 cases while Betul has 1112 cases and Shivpuri has 1608 cases. Ratlam recorded 1500 cases. Chhattarpur has 819 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 313 cases and Agar-Malwa has reported 304 cases. Sidhi has reported 519 cases and Singrauli has 474 cases while Shahdol has 907 cases. Guna has 460 cases while Anuppur has 552 cases and Alirajpur 843 cases.