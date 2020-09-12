Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 13

Madhya registered the highest-ever spike of 45 coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state death toll to 1728 on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 86,247 with 2628 new patients being reported in the last 24 hours, according to health department.

The coronavirus positive percentage is on the rise as the climbed to 10.2 on the day from 9.5 and 9.2 recorded on Friday and Thursday respectively. During the day 23105 samples were tested across the state.

There are 19840 active cases in the state, while 64398 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 16431 positive cases and 451 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 13,845 cases and 329 deaths. Eight patients lost their battle to virus in the state capital in the last 24 hours. Ujjain reports 2183 positive cases with 83 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 611 while Neemuch has 1484 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1164 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2281. Jabalpur recorded 6018 cases.

Morena recorded 2246 cases while Mandsaur has 1118 cases and Dhar has recorded 1335 cases. Dewas has reported 924 Cases. Sagar recorded 1493 cases. Tikamgarh has 550 cases and Raisen has recorded 953 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 699 cases. Sheopur has 659 cases and Rewa has 1082 cases while Rajgarh has 1011 and Barwani recorded 1398 cases. Chhindwara has 679 and Vidisha has 1222 cases. Shajapur has 652 cases while Damoh has 1008 cases. Datia has 935 cases while Satna has 832 cases and Jhabua has 946 cases. Panna has 350 cases and Balaghat has 536 cases while Sehore has 1035 cases.

Hoshangabad has 860 cases and Narsingpur has 1047 cases while Betul has 1071 cases and Shivpuri has 1560 cases. Ratlam recorded 1464 cases. Chhattarpur has 806 cases. Ashok Nagar has 312 and Agar-Malwa has reported 292 cases. Sidhi has reported 505 cases and Singrauli has 457 cases while Shahdol has 848 cases. Guna has 443 cases while Anuppur has 530 cases and Alirajpur has 835 cases.