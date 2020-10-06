Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 6

The Covid-19 toll in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2500, on Tuesday after 25 more people succumbed to the deadly virus. The state has been consistently reporting 1400-1500 positive cases, recording a 6 per cent positive rate for the last three to four days. The single day positive case had touched 2500 mark on September 20.

The state recorded 1570 fresh cases on Tuesday cases, taking the total infection count to 1,38,967. During the day 25830 samples were tested across the state. There are 18141 active cases, while 118039 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 26807 positive cases and 602 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 18818 cases and toll to 410 deaths. Ujjain reports 3078 positive cases with 95 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 733 while Neemuch has 2103 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1586 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3461. Jabalpur recorded 10719 cases. Morena recorded 2638 cases while Mandsaur has 1597 cases and Dhar has recorded 2386 cases. Dewas has reported 1626 Cases. Sagar recorded 2679 cases. Tikamgarh has 858 cases and Raisen has recorded 1349 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 981 cases. Sheopur has 897 cases and Rewa has 1826 cases while Rajgarh has 1384 and Barwani recorded 1896 cases. Chhindwara has 1575 and Vidisha has 1781 cases. Shajapur has 977 cases while Damoh has 1815 cases.

Datia has 1270 cases while Satna has 1663 cases and Jhabua has 1508 cases. Panna has 706cases and Balaghat has 1314 cases while Sehore has 1687 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2018 cases and Narsingpur has 2666 cases while Betul has 2000 cases and Shivpuri has 2314 cases. Ratlam recorded 2100 cases. Chhattarpur has 1307 cases. Ashok Nagar has 510 and Agar-Malwa has reported 405 cases. Sidhi has reported 989 cases and Singrauli has 974 cases while Shahdol has 2085 cases. Guna has 799 cases while Anuppur has 1204 cases and Alirajpur has 984 cases.