Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 5

The active corona cases are on decline in the state. It went below 20,000 in the state on Sunday. On Saturday, the figure stood at 19,807 and on Sunday, it was 19,372. The state reported 35 deaths in last 24 hours.

According to information, Indore accounts for 25,928 positive cases and 592 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 18,365 cases and 402 deaths. Ujjain reported 3,055 positive cases with 95 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 724, Neemuch reported 2,070 positive cases.

Khandwa accounted for 1,570 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stood at 3,437. Jabalpur recorded 10,425 cases. Morena recorded 2,619 cases while Mandsaur has 1,580 cases and Dhar has 2,339 cases. Dewas has reported 1,566 cases. Sagar recorded 2,624 cases. Tikamgarh has 847 cases and Raisen has recorded 1,325 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 973 cases. Sheopur has 866 cases and Rewa has 1,785 cases while Rajgarh has 1,356 and Barwani has 1,876 cases. Chhindwara has 1,505 and Vidisha has 1,761 cases. Shajapur has 962 cases while Damoh has 1,771 cases.

Datia has 1253 cases, Satna has 1,617 cases and Jhabua has 1,485 cases. Panna has 697 cases and Balaghat has 1,250 cases while Sehore has 1,657 cases. Hoshangabad has 1,932 cases, Narsinghpur has 2,592 cases while Betul has 1,962 cases and Shivpuri has 2,256 cases. Ratlam recorded 2,068 cases. Chhatarpur has 1,297 cases.

Ashoknagar has 506, Agar-Malwa has 403 cases. Sidhi has 960 cases and Singrauli has 941 cases while Shahdol has 2,051 cases. Guna has 783 cases while Anuppur has 1,182 cases and Alirajpur has 982 cases. As per health department, 1,932 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day, 25,226 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 1,35,850. Deaths: 2,434 deaths. Active cases: 19,372. Cured: 11,3832