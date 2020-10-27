Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 28

Thirty eight districts reported below 10 corona positive cases in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. There are 52 districts in state. Positive cases continued to decline in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The state reported 514 positive cases taking its tally to 168483 and toll went to 2898 on Tuesday. Eight deaths have been reported in single day while number of patients recovered is 1010. Recovery rate is 196 per cent.

Three hundred and six samples have been rejected and it is matter of concerned for the health department as medical teams will have to collect samples again. The positive rate is 2.6 per cent. It is for second consecutive day that positive rate is below 3 per cent in the state. Nineteen thousand and two hundred and twenty three samples were sent for testing in state.

Major cities like Indore reported 112 positive cases and its tally went up to 33,571 and deaths to 679. Bhopal reported 86 positive cases and its tally went up to 470. Similarly, Jabalpur reported 46 positives taking its tally to 12,635. Gwalior reported 15 positive cases.

Seven districts like Damoh, Chhatarpur, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa and Niwari did not report any positive case. Six districts - Panna, Burhanpur, Dindori, Mandla, Seoni and Datia reported one each.

Most of the poll bound districts reported nominal positive cases. The districts are Morena (2), Datia(1), Shivpuri (3), Raisen (3), Chhatarpur (0), Agar-Malwa(0), Rajgarh (4), Bhind(4), Mandsaur(3), Guna(3).