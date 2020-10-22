Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 23

The Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 3.3 per cent on Thursday with 1045 new cases reported on the day in the state. On Wednesday, the positive rate was 4.2 per cent, while it stood at 4.2 per cent a day previous and on October 19 it was 4.7 % and 4.1 % on October 18.

State tally went to 1,64,341 and with 14 deaths taking the toll to 2842. There are 12146 active cases in the state, while 1,49,343 people have been cured of the infection. Balaghat reported corona 40 positive cases in 24 hours, while 37 new cases have come up in Sagar, 27 in Harda and Satna and Rajgarh reported 23 positive cases each.

These small cities, which have turned into hotspots when the entire state is showing decline in positive cases. The health department cannot take it for granted that Covid cases are coming down uniformly as from time to time, small districts have been reporting a surge in cases.

Major cities like Indore reported 242 positive cases and its tally went to 32532 and tolls to 667. Bhopal tally went to 23124 with 183 positives and toll to 462. Gwalior reported 22 positives and its tally went to 11989. Jabalpur reported 39 positives case and its tally is 12370 positives. Burhanpur and Khandwa did not report any positive case. While Shivpuri,Dewas, Katni, Jhabua, Shajapur, Alirajpur, Panna, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Bhind and Niwari reported either five or less than five positive cases.