Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 17

The state capital recorded 25 more Covid-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 2735, while 1352 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the city to 1,57,936 3.24 lakh, authorities said.

Madhya Pradesh, on the day saw a jump in positive rate which stood at 5.2 %, it was 4.7 per cent on Thursday and 3.8 % a day previous. There are 13928 active cases, while 1,41, 273 people have been cured and discharged. During the day 25747 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 31096 positive cases and 654 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 21936 cases and toll to 441 deaths. Ujjain reports 3336 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 771 while Neemuch has 2280 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1710 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3699. Jabalpur recorded 12010 cases. Morena recorded 2706 cases while Mandsaur has 1913 cases and Dhar has recorded 2580 cases. Dewas has reported 1772 Cases. Sagar recorded 3051 cases. Tikamgarh has 946 cases and Raisen has recorded 1617 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 1078 cases. Sheopur has 979 cases and Rewa has 2245 cases while Rajgarh has 1529 and Barwani recorded 2035 cases. Chhindwara has 2132 and Vidisha has 1969 cases. Shajapur has 1138 cases while Damoh has 1973 cases.

Datia has 1320 cases while Satna has 1988 cases and Jhabua has 1632 cases. Panna has 780 cases and Balaghat has 1749 cases while Sehore has 2000 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2668 cases and Narsingpur has 2925 cases while Betul has 2242 cases and Shivpuri has 2643 cases. Ratlam recorded 2277 cases. Chhattarpur has 1443 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 544 and Agar-Malwa has reported 442 cases. Sidhi has reported 1159 cases and Singrauli has 1198 cases while Shahdol has 2477 cases. Guna has 855 cases while Anuppur has 1441 cases and Alirajpur has 1039 cases.