Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 16

Covid-19 seems to be spreading in smaller districts. Balaghat reported 32 positive cases on Saturday. Hoshangabad reported 24 positive cases. Dhar reported 32 cases. Rewa reported 29 positive cases. Khargone reported 30 positive cases.

The state reported 1,222 positives cases. Its positive rate was 4.8 percent, which was 5.2 percent on Friday and 4.7 percent on Thursday.

The state so far has reported 1,59,158 positive cases and toll went to 2753 with 18 new deaths. Indore accounts for 31,408 positive cases and 655 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 22,167 cases and toll to 444 deaths. Ujjain reported 3358 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 773 while Neemuch has 2,285 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 1715 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3729.

In addition, Jabalpur recorded 12,068 cases. Morena recorded 2,715 cases while Mandsaur has 1922 cases and Dhar has 2,612 cases. Dewas has reported 1,787 cases. Sagar recorded 3,067 cases. Tikamgarh has 948 cases and Raisen has recorded 1634 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 1082 cases. Sheopur has 981 cases and Rewa have 2262 cases while Rajgarh has 1535 and Barwani recorded 2044 cases. Chhindwara has 2144 and Vidisha has 1978 cases. Shajapur has 1145 cases while Damoh has 1981 cases.

Datia has 1330 cases while Satna has 2009 cases and Jhabua has 1638 cases. Panna has 782 cases and Balaghat has 1781 cases while Sehore has 2011 cases. Hoshangabad has 2692 cases and Narsinghpur has 2930 cases while Betul has 2271 cases and Shivpuri has 2662 cases. Ratlam recorded 2296 cases. Chhatarpur has 1449 cases. Ashoknagar has 547 and Agar-Malwa has 444 cases. Sidhi has 1179 cases and Singrauli has 1212 cases while Shahdol has 2493 cases.

Guna has 861 cases while Anuppur has 1457 cases and Alirajpur has 1041 cases. As per health department, 1222 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day, 26,468 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 1,59,158. Deaths: 2753. Active cases: 13928. Cured: 13698