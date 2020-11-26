Latest Coronavirus news from MP districts on November 27

BHOPAL: The number of corona-positive cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in Madhya Pradesh with 1,668 new corona cases reported on Thursday. Corona-positive cases seem to be consistently on an upward spiral. On September 20, the number of corona-positive cases had crossed the 1-lakh mark in the state. So, within 66 days, the figure has doubled.
The corona-positive rate, however, reduced nominally and it is now 4.8 per cent. Major cities, such as Indore, continued to lead the state in the Covid count with 572 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 39,966 with a toll of 746. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 69 and 48, respectively.
Among the other districts, Ratlam continued to report a corona surge with 53 corona-positive cases, while Rewa and Vidisha reported 34 positive cases each. Dewas reported 35 corona positive cases. Khargone reported 29 positive cases and Morena and Raisen reported 22 corona-positive cases each. Neemuch reported 29 positive cases, Rewa 34 and Shajapur 20, while Dhar reported 24 positive cases.
The total number of samples sent for testing was 34,125 in the state, while 156 samples were rejected at the time of testing. The total number of cured cases was 182,544, while 1,199 patients were cured in a single day.
Bhopal reported 325 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 30,664 with the toll standing at 511 on Thursday. Sixteen samples were rejected. Ninety-seven evaluations were performed through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), while RKDF contributed 46 test results and NISHAAD issued 27 test results. The BMHRC contributed 37 test results, while Gandhi Medical College (GMC) contributed 26 and AIIMS issued 15 test results.
Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) contributed 13 test results, while Bansal Hospital contributed 18 test results. Nobel Hospital issued 13 test results. Metropolis Lab, Mumbai, contributed 4 test results and Dr Lalpath Lab issued 7 test results.
