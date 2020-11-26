Latest Coronavirus news from MP districts on November 27

BHOPAL: The number of corona-positive cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in Madhya Pradesh with 1,668 new corona cases reported on Thursday. Corona-positive cases seem to be consistently on an upward spiral. On September 20, the number of corona-positive cases had crossed the 1-lakh mark in the state. So, within 66 days, the figure has doubled.

The corona-positive rate, however, reduced nominally and it is now 4.8 per cent. Major cities, such as Indore, continued to lead the state in the Covid count with 572 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 39,966 with a toll of 746. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 69 and 48, respectively.

Among the other districts, Ratlam continued to report a corona surge with 53 corona-positive cases, while Rewa and Vidisha reported 34 positive cases each. Dewas reported 35 corona positive cases. Khargone reported 29 positive cases and Morena and Raisen reported 22 corona-positive cases each. Neemuch reported 29 positive cases, Rewa 34 and Shajapur 20, while Dhar reported 24 positive cases.