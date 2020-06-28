Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 29

Gwalior reported major jump with 17 new corona positive cases on Sunday. Morena has already become epicenter in state. Chhindwara reported seven. The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 13,216 positive cases and 557 deaths. Indore accounts for 4615 positive cases and 222 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2848 cases and 94 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 856 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 392 while Neemuch has 439 positives. Khandwa accounts for 304 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 284. Jabalpur recorded 395. Dhar has reported 173 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 351 cases..
Morena recorded 325 and Mandsaur recorded 110. Dewas has reported 214 each. Sagar recorded 337. Raisen has recorded 109 and Bhind has till date account for 206 cases. Sheopur has 71 while Rajgarh has 85 and Barwani recorded 108 cases. Chhindwara has 55 and Vididha has 44 while Ashok Nagar reported 43. Rewa has 55 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 49. Ratlam recorded 151. Chhattarpur has 56 and Shajapur has 61 cases.
Panna has 34 cases while Damoh has 36 and Tikamgarh has 37 cases. Satna and Shivpuri have 33 cases each. Dindori, Narsingpur and Harda have 30 each. Anupur has 29
Datia has 23 and Shahdol has 22 cases. Balaghat has 21 and Sidhi has 20 while Agar-Malawa, Singrauli and Jhabua have 16 cases each.
Katni and Guna have 15 each. Shahdol has 22.
Sehore have 13 while Sidhi has 20 and Umaria has 10. Guna and Seoni recorded 14 cases each. Agar-Malwa and Singrauli have found 16 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 43. Mandla has reported six cases. Katni reported 12. Niwari has 8.
As per health department, 251 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 7795 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 13216 positive cases and death tolls are 557 while 2545 are active cases and 10084 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
