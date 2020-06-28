Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 29

Gwalior reported major jump with 17 new corona positive cases on Sunday. Morena has already become epicenter in state. Chhindwara reported seven. The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 13,216 positive cases and 557 deaths. Indore accounts for 4615 positive cases and 222 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2848 cases and 94 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 856 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 392 while Neemuch has 439 positives. Khandwa accounts for 304 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 284. Jabalpur recorded 395. Dhar has reported 173 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 351 cases..

Morena recorded 325 and Mandsaur recorded 110. Dewas has reported 214 each. Sagar recorded 337. Raisen has recorded 109 and Bhind has till date account for 206 cases. Sheopur has 71 while Rajgarh has 85 and Barwani recorded 108 cases. Chhindwara has 55 and Vididha has 44 while Ashok Nagar reported 43. Rewa has 55 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 49. Ratlam recorded 151. Chhattarpur has 56 and Shajapur has 61 cases.