Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 27

Bhind and Sagar reported major jump after Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Bhind reported 13 while Sagar reported 11 positive cases.

The state's tally on Friday evening stood at 12892 positive cases and 546 deaths. Indore accounts for 4543 positive cases and 214 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2774 cases with 44 positives and 94 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 853 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 391 while Neemuch has 436 positives. Khandwa accounts for 299 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 277. Jabalpur recorded 380. Dhar has reported 166 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 321 cases..

Morena recorded 260 and Mandsaur recorded 106. Dewas has reported 210 each. Sagar recorded 311. Raisen has recorded 108 and Bhind has till date account for 189 cases. Sheopur has 70 while Rajgarh has 83 and Barwani recorded 105 cases. Chhindwara has 46 and Vididha has 44 while Ashok Nagar reported 43. Rewa has 51 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 49. Ratlam recorded 147. Chhattarpur has 55 and Shajapur has 56 cases.

Panna has 32 cases while Damoh and Shivpuri have 33 case each. Dindori, Narsingpur have 30 each. Anupur and Satna have 29 each. Panna and Tikamgarh have 32 cases each.

Harda has 26 while Datia and Shahdol have 21 cases each. Balaghat and Sidhi have 20 while Katni and Jhabua have 15 each. Shahdol has 18.

Sehore have 13 while Sidhi has 19 and Umaria has 10. Guna and Seoni recorded 14 cases each. Agar-Malwa and Singrauli have found 16 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 40. Mandla has reported six cases. Katni reported 12. Niwari has 8.

As per health department, 247 positive cases were reported in state on Friday. During the day 7484 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases are 12842 positive cases and death tolls are 546 while 2448 are active cases and 9804 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.