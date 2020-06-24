Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 24

Morena continued to witness spurt in positive cases on Wednesday, with nagar nigam commissioner too found to be infected with coronavirus. On Tuesday, the district had reported 19 positive cases.

State’s Covid tally on Wednesday evening stood at 12,485 with 534 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,461 positive cases and 207 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,698 cases and 91 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 849 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 391 cases, Neemuch 432, Khandwa 292, Khargone 269, Jabalpur 365, Dhar 155, Gwalior 309, Morena 214, Mandsaur 101, Dewas 206, Sagar 302, Raisen 108, Bhind 173, Sheopur 68, Rajgarh 81 and Barwani 92.

Chhindwara, Rewa and Ashok Nagar have 43 cases each, while Vidisha has 42, Hoshangabad 41, Betul 46 and Ratlam 137 cases. Chhattarpur and Shajapur have 53 cases each. Panna and Anuppur have 29 cases each while Damoh and Shivpuri have 31 and Dindori, Narsingpur and Tikamgarh have 30 cases each.