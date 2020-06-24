Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 24

Morena continued to witness spurt in positive cases on Wednesday, with nagar nigam commissioner too found to be infected with coronavirus. On Tuesday, the district had reported 19 positive cases.
State’s Covid tally on Wednesday evening stood at 12,485 with 534 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,461 positive cases and 207 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,698 cases and 91 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 849 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 391 cases, Neemuch 432, Khandwa 292, Khargone 269, Jabalpur 365, Dhar 155, Gwalior 309, Morena 214, Mandsaur 101, Dewas 206, Sagar 302, Raisen 108, Bhind 173, Sheopur 68, Rajgarh 81 and Barwani 92.
Chhindwara, Rewa and Ashok Nagar have 43 cases each, while Vidisha has 42, Hoshangabad 41, Betul 46 and Ratlam 137 cases. Chhattarpur and Shajapur have 53 cases each. Panna and Anuppur have 29 cases each while Damoh and Shivpuri have 31 and Dindori, Narsingpur and Tikamgarh have 30 cases each.
Satna has 27, Harda 26 and Datia 21 cases while Balaghat and Sidhi have 20 cases and Katni and Jhabua have 15 cases each. Shahdol has 17 cases, Sehore 13, Seoni 11, Sidhi 19, Umaria 10 and Guna 12 cases.
Agar-Malwa and Singrauli have 16 cases each while Alirajpur has three and Anuppur 26 cases, Ashok Nagar 40, Mandla 6, Katni 12 and Niwari 8.
As per health department, 224 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day 7,166 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 12,485 positive cases and toll is 534 while 2,441 are active cases and 9,473 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
Van Vihar opened from Monday. Hundred and fourty three animal lovers went there on first day. Timing is from 6.00am to 12.00 noon and then 3.00pm to 6.00pm for the visitors.Assistant director AK Jain
