Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 8

A senior BJP leader along with Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia’s personal assistant (PA) tested positive for Corona on Tuesday as state’s tally rose to 15,713 positive cases and 622 deaths. As per health department, 427 positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday and 9,741 samples were tested.

The PA had accompanied Scindia to Raj Bhavan and BJP office and many came in contact with him.

Indore continued to lead state’s districts in corona with 4954 positive cases and 249 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3,377 cases and 113 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 869 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 416 while Neemuch has 469 positives. Khandwa accounts for 358 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 328. Jabalpur recorded 451 cases, Dhar 186 and Gwalior 644 cases.

Morena has 718 cases, Mandsaur 143, Dewas 241, Sagar 423, Raisen 113, Bhind 305, Sheopur 92, Rajgarh, 106, Barwani 150, while Chhindwara and Vidisha have 67 cases each. Rewa has 68, Shajapur 71, Damoh 53 and Ashok Nagar and Panna have 55 cases each. Hoshangabad has 44 cases, Betul and Shivpuri have 83 cases each while Ratlam has 190, Chhattarpur 60, Datia 47, Satna 45 cases, Tikamgarh 74, Narsingpur 34, Dindori 31 and Anupur and Sehore have 29 cases each.

Katni and Sidhi have 27 cases each and Balaghat has 42 cases, Shahdol 24, Guna 25, Jhabua 26, Singrauli 21 and Agar-Malwa 19 cases.

Umaria and Niwari have 11 cases each. Seoni has 15, Alirajpur 9 and Mandla six cases.