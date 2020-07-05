Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 6

Gwalior reported corona blast with 64 positive cases in state taking tally to 528. Besides, Morena continued to be dangerous with 36 more cases taking tally to 654.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 15004 positive cases and 608 deaths. Ten deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 4833 positive cases and 244 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3240 cases and 109 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 866 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 405 while Neemuch has 454 positives. Khandwa accounts for 335 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 313. Jabalpur recorded 437. Dhar has reported 181 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 528 cases.

Morena recorded 654 cases while Mandsaur recorded 131. Dewas has reported 238 cases. Sagar recorded 415. Raisen has recorded 112 and Bhind has till date account for 287 cases. Sheopur has 85 while Rajgarh has 104 and Barwani recorded 130 cases. Chhindwara and Rewa have 66 cases each. Shajapur has 69 cases while Vididha has 58. Damoh and Shivpuri have recorded 52 cases each.

Ashok Nagar has 50 cases and Panna has 55. Hoshangabad has 42 while Betul has 80 cases and Ratlam recorded 175. Chhattarpur has 59 cases.

Datia has 47 while Harda and Satna have 43 cases each. Tikamgarh have 63 cases. Narsingpur has 32 cases. Anupur has 29 and Balaghat has 39 cases.

Shahdol and Guna have 24 cases each while Jhabua and Sidhi have 21 each. Sehore has 22 while Jhabua has 21 and Katni has 26 cases. Singrauli has 20 cases and Agar-Malwa has 17.

Umaria and Niwari have 11 cases each. Seoni recorded 15 cases. Alirajpur recorded 8 and Mandla has reported six cases.

As per health department, 390 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 9553 samples were tested across the state.