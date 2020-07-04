Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 5

Morena recorded 78 COVID positive cases on Saturday taking its tally to 618. Bhopal too reported 67 cases on the day taking its tally to 3,166 with 105 deaths. Panna too recorded 11 more cases.

The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 14,671 positive cases and 598 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,810 positive cases and 241 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 864 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 405 cases while Neemuch 449. Khandwa accounts for 327 positive cases while Khargone's corona tally touched 309. Jabalpur too recorded 430 total cases. Dhar has reported 179 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 464 cases.

Mandsaur recorded 129 cases while Dewas reported 237cases. Sagar recorded 406. Raisen too recorded 112 cases on Saturday while Bhind accounts for 271 cases. Sheopur has 83 cases while Rajgarh has 101 and Barwani recorded 126 cases. Chhindwara has 66 cases and Shajapur has 68 cases while Vididha has 56.