Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 5

Morena recorded 78 COVID positive cases on Saturday taking its tally to 618. Bhopal too reported 67 cases on the day taking its tally to 3,166 with 105 deaths. Panna too recorded 11 more cases.
The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 14,671 positive cases and 598 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,810 positive cases and 241 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 864 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 405 cases while Neemuch 449. Khandwa accounts for 327 positive cases while Khargone's corona tally touched 309. Jabalpur too recorded 430 total cases. Dhar has reported 179 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 464 cases.
Mandsaur recorded 129 cases while Dewas reported 237cases. Sagar recorded 406. Raisen too recorded 112 cases on Saturday while Bhind accounts for 271 cases. Sheopur has 83 cases while Rajgarh has 101 and Barwani recorded 126 cases. Chhindwara has 66 cases and Shajapur has 68 cases while Vididha has 56.
Ashok Nagar, Panna and Damoh reported 48 cases each. Rewa has 62 and Hoshangabad has 41 cases. Betul reported total 72 cases while Ratlam has 172. Chhattarpur has 59 cases.
Datia has 46 and Satna has 40 while Harda reported 39. Shivpuri has 43 cases and Tikamgarh reported 54 cases. Narsingpur has reported 32 cases while Anupur has 29 and 33 cases in Balaghat.
Shahdol has reported 24 cases while Sidhi and Sehore each have 21 cases. Guna has 22 while Jhabua and Katni have 19 cases each. Singrauli has 20 cases and Agar-Malwa has 16.
Umaria and Niwari have 11 cases each. Seoni recorded 15 cases. Alirajpur recorded 8 and Mandla has reported six cases. As per health department, 374 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day 9149 samples were tested across the state.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)