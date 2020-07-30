Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 31

Sehore and Barwani reported corona burst on Thursday. While the former reported 27 positive cases, Bharwani’s day tally stood at 73. Jabalpur also reported 47 positives.

State's tally on Thursday evening stood at 31,186 positive cases. Thirteen deaths were reported in last 24 hours on Thursday taking toll to 857. As per health department, 13,938 samples were tested across the state on Thursday and 1,052 of them returned positive.

Indore accounts for 7,216 positive cases and 310 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 6,490 cases and 169 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1,166 positive cases. Burhanpur has 472, Neemuch 673, Khandwa 618, Khargone 693, Jabalpur 1,144, Morena 1,567, Mandsaur 398, Dhar 388, Dewas 426, Sagar 660, Tikamgarh 305 and Raisen 323 cases.

Bhind accounts for 451 cases, Sheopur 242, Rewa 302, Rajgarh 285, Barwani 608, Chhindwara 164, Vidisha 289, Shajapur 283, Damoh 188 and Ashok Nagar and Agar-Malwa have 83 cases each.

Datia has 213 cases, Satna 170, Jhabua 128, Panna 91, Balaghat 130, Sehore 257, Hoshangabad 181, Narsingpur 165, Betul 220, Shivpuri 281, Ratlam 401, Chhattarpur 318, Sidhi 87, Singrauli 88, Guna and Anuppur have 71 cases each. Jhabua has 128 cases, Alirajpur and Katni 142 each, Umaria 44, Seoni 41, Dindori 38, Shahdol 77, Niwari 42 and Mandla 22 cases.