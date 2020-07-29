Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 30

Madhya Pradesh breached 30,000 mark of corona positive cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 30380.With fourteen more people succumbing to the viral infection in last 24 hours , the death toll went up to 844.
Among the 1163 new cases detected in last 24 hours , the highest 245 was reported from Bhopal. During the day 14313 samples were tested across the state. The number of recoveries in the state stands at 20934, while the active count is 8356.
Barwani reported corona blast with 101 more positive cases on a single day. Rewa and Rajgarh reported 35 positive cases and Satna 27 positives.
Indore accounts for 7132 positive cases and 308 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 6272 cases and 164 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1154 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 469 while Neemuch has 659 positives. Khandwa accounts for 605 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 691. Jabalpur recorded 1097 cases.
Morena recorded 1555 cases while Mandsaur has 394 and Dhar has recorded 372 cases. Dewas has reported 425 cases. Sagar recorded 644 cases. Tikamgarh has 301 cases and Raisen 301 and Bhind till date has accounted for 446 cases. Sheopur has 240 cases and Rewa have 277 cases each while Rajgarh has 273 and Barwani recorded 531cases. Chhindwara has 146 and Vidisha 286 cases. Shajapur 281 cases while Damoh has 182 and Ashok Nagar 83 cases.
Datia has 205 cases while Satna has 152 cases and Jhabua has 124cases. Panna has 89 cases and Balaghat has 114 cases. Sehore has 229 cases.
Hoshangabad has 173 cases and Narsingpur has 148 cases while Betul has 218 cases and Shivpuri has 279 cases. Ratlam recorded 388 cases. Chhattarpur has 312cases. Agar Malwa has 80 cases and Sidhi has 87 cases while Singrauli has 85 cases and Anuppur has 71 cases. Jhabua has 124 cases and Katni has reported 140 cases. Umaria and Seoni have reported 40 cases each. Dindori has 36 cases. Alirajpur has 136 cases while Guna has 67 cases and Shahdol has 75 cases. Niwari has 38 cases. Mandla has reported 21 cases.
