Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 30

Madhya Pradesh breached 30,000 mark of corona positive cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 30380.With fourteen more people succumbing to the viral infection in last 24 hours , the death toll went up to 844.

Among the 1163 new cases detected in last 24 hours , the highest 245 was reported from Bhopal. During the day 14313 samples were tested across the state. The number of recoveries in the state stands at 20934, while the active count is 8356.

Barwani reported corona blast with 101 more positive cases on a single day. Rewa and Rajgarh reported 35 positive cases and Satna 27 positives.

Indore accounts for 7132 positive cases and 308 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 6272 cases and 164 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 74 deaths and 1154 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 469 while Neemuch has 659 positives. Khandwa accounts for 605 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 691. Jabalpur recorded 1097 cases.