Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 3

BHOPAL: There was no let up in the corona spread in Morena as the tally reached 538 with 57 new cases surfacing on Thursday. Gwalior also recorded 45 positive in single day taking the tally to 418, while 14 people have been found infected in Datia taking the total patient count to 43.

The covid-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 14159 on Tuesday with addition of 298 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said. In all 590 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. During the day 7844 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 4753 positive cases and 236 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3046 cases and 105 deaths.

Ujjain is on the third spot with 71 deaths and 862 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 401 and Neemuch 447 positives cases so far. Khandwa accounts for 320 positive cases, Jabalpur 412 and Khargone's corona tally stands at 298. Dhar has reported 179 positive cases