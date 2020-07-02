Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 3

BHOPAL: There was no let up in the corona spread in Morena as the tally reached 538 with 57 new cases surfacing on Thursday. Gwalior also recorded 45 positive in single day taking the tally to 418, while 14 people have been found infected in Datia taking the total patient count to 43.
The covid-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 14159 on Tuesday with addition of 298 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said. In all 590 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. During the day 7844 samples were tested across the state.
Indore accounts for 4753 positive cases and 236 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3046 cases and 105 deaths.
Ujjain is on the third spot with 71 deaths and 862 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 401 and Neemuch 447 positives cases so far. Khandwa accounts for 320 positive cases, Jabalpur 412 and Khargone's corona tally stands at 298. Dhar has reported 179 positive cases
Mandsaur recorded 123, Dewas 221, Sagar 386, Raisen 111 and Bhind 255 cases till date. Sheopur has 80 while Rajgarh has 96 and Barwani recorded 118 cases. Chhindwara and Shajapur have 64 cases each and Vididha has 51 while Ashok Nagar reported 48. In Rewa 60 people have contracted infection, while the number in Hoshangabad reads 41, in Betul 67, Ratlam 167 and Chhattarpur 59 cases.
Satna has 38 positive cases, Panna 37, Shivpuri 36, Damoh and Tikamgarh have 45 cases each. Harda has 31 and Narsingpur 32 cases. Anupur and Balaghat have 29 cases each.
Seoni recorded 15 cases, Shahdol has 22 cases, Umaria 11, Sidhi 20 , Katni 19, Alirajpur 4, Niwari 10 and Mandla has reported six cases. Agar-Malwa, Singrauli and Jhabua have 16 cases each. Katni and Guna have 17 each.
Positive cases 14159
Death tolls 590
Active cases 2702
Discharged 10815
