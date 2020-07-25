Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 26

Now, Jabalpur is witnessing corona burst. The district has reported 77 positive cases in two days as state’s tally on Saturday evening stood at 27,175 positive cases. With eight deaths in last 24 hours, the toll has gone up to 799.
As per health department, 948 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day, 14,264 samples were tested across the state.
Indore accounts for 6,709 positive cases and 303 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 5,451 cases and 154 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 72 deaths and 1,092 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 455, Neemuch 589, Khandwa 561, Khargone 617, Jabalpur 989, Morena 1,478, Mandsaur 351, Dhar 344, Dewas 409, Sagar 601, Tikamgarh 279, Raisen 255, Bhind 425, Sheopur 212, Rajgarh 219, Barwani 349,. Chhindwara 111 and Rewa 198 cases.
Vidisha has 258 cases, Shajapur 246, Damoh 119 and Ashok Nagar 80 cases.
Datia has 177 cases, Satna 106, Jhabua 116, Panna 84, Balaghat 99, Sehore 151, Hoshangabad 135, Narsingpur 129, Betul 185, Shivpuri 258, Ratlam 353, Chhattarpur 236, Agar Malwa and Singrauli have 74 cases each while Anuppur has 69 cases. Katni has 79, Sidhi 65, Dindori 34, Umaria 36, Alirajpur 105, Guna 61, Shahdol 55 and Mandla has reported 20 cases. Niwari and Seoni have 32 cases each.
