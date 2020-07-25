Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 26

Now, Jabalpur is witnessing corona burst. The district has reported 77 positive cases in two days as state’s tally on Saturday evening stood at 27,175 positive cases. With eight deaths in last 24 hours, the toll has gone up to 799.

As per health department, 948 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day, 14,264 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 6,709 positive cases and 303 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 5,451 cases and 154 deaths.