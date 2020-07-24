Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 25

Percentage of Covid positive patients in state on Friday was recorded at 6.5%, which is a major jump from last week’s nearly 5%. In last 24 hours, state reported 889 positive cases and 11 deaths.
The state's tally on Friday evening stood at 26,363 positive cases and 791 deaths. As per health department, 11,286 samples were tested on Friday and 889 of them returned positive.
Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda and Satna districts. 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866, officials said.
There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.
While Bhopal reported the highest 177 cases on Friday, it was followed by Indore (99 cases) and Gwalior (63). The total count of cases in Indore is 6,556. That in Bhopal district is 4,977 while Gwalior has recorded 1,921 cases.
302 coronavirus patients have died in the worst- affected Indore district and 150 have died in Bhopal, health officials said. No new coronavirus case was reported from 13 districts since Thursday evening while all 52 districts have active cases as of Thursday, officials said.
There are 2,839 active containment zones in the state. Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 26,363, active cases 7,553, new cases 889, total deaths 791, discharged patients 17,866, number of people tested so far 6,70,155.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)