Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 25

Percentage of Covid positive patients in state on Friday was recorded at 6.5%, which is a major jump from last week’s nearly 5%. In last 24 hours, state reported 889 positive cases and 11 deaths.

The state's tally on Friday evening stood at 26,363 positive cases and 791 deaths. As per health department, 11,286 samples were tested on Friday and 889 of them returned positive.

Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda and Satna districts. 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866, officials said.

There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.