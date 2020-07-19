Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 20

Madhya Pradesh reported fifteen deaths in last 24 hours due to corona virus. The state has 922 positives which is highest positive cases reported in last 24 hours. Percentage of positive cases is 5.2 per cent.

The state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 22755 positive cases and 721 deaths. Indore accounts for 6035 positive cases and 292 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4402 cases and 134 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 967 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 439 while Neemuch has 531 positives. Khandwa accounts for 520 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 490. Jabalpur recorded 781. Dhar has reported 273 positive cases.

Morena recorded 13196 cases and Mandsaur recorded 273 while Dewas has reported 350 cases. Sagar recorded 524 cases. Tikamgarh has 223 cases and Raisen has recorded 144 while Bhind has till date account for 413cases. Sheopur has 158 while Rajgarh has 171 and Barwani recorded 232 cases. Chhindwara has 92 and Rewa has 142 cases. Vidisha has 154 cases. Shajapur has 227 cases while Damoh has 72 and Ashok Nagar has 75 cases.

Datia has 146 cases. Satna and Jhabua have 70 cases each. Panna has 67 cases and Balaghat has 64 cases. Sehore has 103 cases. Hoshangabad has 97 while Betul has 157 cases and Shivpuri has 230 cases. Ratlam recorded 275 cases. Chhattarpur has 105 cases.

Katni has 50 cases. Sidhi, Singrauli and Agarmalwa have reported 49 cases cases. Narsingpur has 90 cases. Dindori has 31 and Umaria has 32 cases. Guna and Alirajpur have 54 cases each. Shahdol amd Anuppur have 47 cases each. Niwari and Seoni have 23 cases each. Mandla has reported 14 cases.

As per health department, 992 positive cases were reported in state on Sunday. During the day 15985 samples were tested across the state.