Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 2

Morena has remained a headache for the state administration in its fight against coronavirus. A curfew has been clamped to check the spread in the district which has reported 250 positive cases in last five days. Its tally of virus infected patients now stands at 481.

On Wednesday, state’s count of corona patient stood at 13,919, while toll came to 581. Indore accounts for 4,734 positive cases and 232 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,993 cases and 101 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 859 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 401 while Neemuch has 446 positive cases. Apart from them, Khandwa accounts for 481 positive cases, Khargone's tally stands at 289, Jabalpur 405, Dhar 179, Gwalior 393, Mandsaur 117, Dewas 220, Sagar 376, Raisen 111, Bhind 245, Sheopur 79, Rajgarh 96 and Barwani 116 cases. Chhindwara and Shajapur have 63 cases each while Vididha has 50, Ashok Nagar 46, Rewa 58, Hoshangabad 41, Betul 59, Ratlam 162 and Chhattarpur 59 cases.