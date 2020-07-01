Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 2

Morena has remained a headache for the state administration in its fight against coronavirus. A curfew has been clamped to check the spread in the district which has reported 250 positive cases in last five days. Its tally of virus infected patients now stands at 481.
On Wednesday, state’s count of corona patient stood at 13,919, while toll came to 581. Indore accounts for 4,734 positive cases and 232 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,993 cases and 101 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 859 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 401 while Neemuch has 446 positive cases. Apart from them, Khandwa accounts for 481 positive cases, Khargone's tally stands at 289, Jabalpur 405, Dhar 179, Gwalior 393, Mandsaur 117, Dewas 220, Sagar 376, Raisen 111, Bhind 245, Sheopur 79, Rajgarh 96 and Barwani 116 cases. Chhindwara and Shajapur have 63 cases each while Vididha has 50, Ashok Nagar 46, Rewa 58, Hoshangabad 41, Betul 59, Ratlam 162 and Chhattarpur 59 cases.
Satna and Shivpuri have 36 cases each, while Panna has 34 cases, Damoh 42 and Tikamgarh 45 cases. Harda and Narsingpur have 31 cases each. Anuppur, Balaghat and Datia have 29 cases each.
Shahdol has 22 and Sidhi 20 cases, while Agar-Malwa, Singrauli and Jhabua have 16 cases each. Katni and Guna have 17 cases each, while Shahdol has 22 cases.
Sehore have 15, Sidhi 20 and Umaria 10 cases. Guna and Seoni have recorded 14 cases each. Alirajpur has four, Mandla has six, Katni has 19 and Niwari 10 cases.
As per health department, 326 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day 9,344 samples were tested across the state.
