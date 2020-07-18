Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 19

Corona claimed life of CID DSP Prem Prakash Gautam in Bhopal on Saturday as state’s tally went up to 21,910 positive cases. The state reported nine deaths in last 24 hours taking toll to 706.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra condoled death of the DSP.
As per health department, 16,291 samples were tested during the day and 829 of returned positive.
Indore accounts for 5,906 positive cases and 288 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4,247 cases and 129 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 954 positive cases. Burhanpur has 437, Neemuch 527, Khandwa 504, Khargone 474, Jabalpur 752, Dhar 262, Morena 1,216, Mandsaur 260, Dewas 332, Sagar 504, Tikamgarh 191, Raisen 141, Bhind 411, Sheopur 149, Rajgarh 163, Barwani 229, Chhindwara 92, Rewa 136, Vidisha 128, Shajapur 223, Damoh 72 and Ashok Nagar 75 cases.
Datia has 114 cases, Jhabua 66, Satna 62, Panna and Balaghat have 62 cases each, Sehore 94, Hoshangabad 91, Betul 153, Shivpuri 216, Ratlam 265, Chhattarpur 103, Katni 47, Agar-Malwa 43, Narsingpur 77, Sidhi 45, Dindori 31, Umaria 32, Guna 50, Shahdol and Singrauli have 46 cases each, Alirajpur 44, Anuppur 35, Niwari 23, Seoni 22 and Mandla 13 cases.