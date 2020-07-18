Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 19

Corona claimed life of CID DSP Prem Prakash Gautam in Bhopal on Saturday as state’s tally went up to 21,910 positive cases. The state reported nine deaths in last 24 hours taking toll to 706.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra condoled death of the DSP.

As per health department, 16,291 samples were tested during the day and 829 of returned positive.

Indore accounts for 5,906 positive cases and 288 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4,247 cases and 129 deaths.