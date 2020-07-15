Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 16

Madhya Pradesh still has 5053 active cases. Indore leads with 1140 followed by Bhopal 911 cases. Panna is such district, where there is no active case.

The state's tally on Wednesday evening stood at 19718 positive cases and 682 deaths. In last 24 hours, nine deaths have been reported. Indore accounts for 5496 positive cases and 278 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3850 cases and 125deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 921 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 432 while Neemuch has 509 positives. Khandwa accounts for 454 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 417. Jabalpur recorded 663. Dhar has reported 219 positive cases.

Morena recorded 1142 cases and Mandsaur recorded 233 while Dewas has reported 283 cases. Sagar recorded 471 cases. Raisen has recorded 124 and Bhind has till date account for 385 cases. Sheopur has 128 while Rajgarh has 150 and Barwani recorded 209 cases. Chhindwara has 81 and Rewa has 89 cases. Vidisha has 111 cases. Shajapur has 169 cases while Damoh has 69cases.

Ashok Nagar has 66 cases and Datia has 98 cases. Panna has 58 and Sehore has 61 cases. Hoshangabad has 60 while Betul has 137 cases and Shivpuri has 181 cases. Ratlam recorded 240. Chhattarpur has 73 cases.

Satna has 59 cases while Balaghat and Jhabua have 55 cases each. Tikamgarh has 162 cases. Narsingpur and Sidhi have 42 cases. Dindori has 48 cases. Guna has 40 and Singrauli has 38 cases each and Katni has 43 cases.

Shahdol has 46 cases and Agarmalwa has 41 cases. Alirajpur has 33 positive cases and Anuppur have 32 cases each. Umaria has 30 cases and Niwari has 22 cases. Seoni recorded 22 cases. Mandla has reported 10 cases.

As per health department, 713 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day 18783 samples were tested across the state.