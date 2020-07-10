Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 11

Gwalior reported major corona blast on Friday with 60 positives taking the tally to 830 cases. After Morena, Gwalior emerged epicenter of corona virus spread in the state. Corona count in Morena has touched 844. The state's tally on Friday evening stood at 16721 positive cases and 638 deaths. As per health department, 380 positive cases were reported in state on Friday. During the day 11261 samples were tested across the state.Indore accounts for 5087 positive cases and 258 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3489 cases and 117 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 876 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 421 while Neemuch has 480 positives. Khandwa accounts for 379 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 344. Jabalpur recorded 496. Dhar has reported 191 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 830 cases.

Mandsaur recorded 164 while Dewas has reported 246ases. Sagar recorded 436 cases. Raisen has recorded 114 and Bhind has till date account for 322 cases. Sheopur has 99 while Rajgarh has 113 and Barwani recorded 156 cases. Chhindwara has 72 and Rewa has 70cases. Vidisha has 76 cases. Shajapur has 94 cases while Damoh has 54 and Datia has 60 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 58 and Panna has 57 cases. Hoshangabad has 48 while Betul has 97 cases and Shivpuri has 113 cases. Ratlam recorded 205. Chhattarpur has 63 cases.

Satna has 48 cases and Balaghat has 47 cases while Tikamgarh has 101 cases. Sehore has 37 cases and Narsingpur has 36 cases. Anuppur and Dindori have 31 cases each. Jhabua has 39 cases while Guna and Katni have 29 cases each. Agarmalwa has 23 cases.

Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli have reported 28 cases each. Balaghat has 46 cases. Alirajpur and Niwari have 11 cases each. Seoni recorded 19 cases. Mandla has reported six cases.