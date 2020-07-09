Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 10

Indore, Bhopal, Morena, Jabalpur and Gwalior continued to be major worry threat for state as Covid cases are rising steadily. The state's positive tally on Thursday evening rose to 16389 while the death toll stood at 634 deaths. Indore accounts for 5043 positive cases and 255 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3425 cases and 116 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 872 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 420 while Neemuch has 477 positives. Khandwa accounted for 471 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stood at 336. Jabalpur recorded 484. Dhar has reported 189 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 770 cases.

Morena recorded 841 cases and Mandsaur recorded 159 while Dewas has reported 244cases. Sagar recorded 430 cases. Raisen has recorded 113 and Bhind has till date account for 316 cases. Sheopur has 96 while Rajgarh has 112 and Barwani recorded 153 cases. Chhindwara and Rewa have 70 cases each. Vidisha has 73 cases. Shajapur has 83 cases while Damoh has 54 and Datia has 53 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 55 and Panna has 57 cases. Hoshangabad has 45 while Betul has 91cases and Shivpuri has 103 cases. Ratlam recorded 199. Chhattarpur has 61 cases.

Satna has 48 cases and Tikamgarh has 97 cases. Sehore has 37 cases and Narsingpur has 35 cases. Dindori has 31 cases. Anupur and Jhabua have 29 cases each while Katni and Singrauli have 27 cases each. Guna and Sidhi have reported 28 cases each. Balaghat has 46 cases. Shahdol has 24 cases and Agar-Malwa has 21 cases. Umaria and Niwari have 11 cases each. Seoni recorded 18 cases, Alirajpur 10 and Mandla recorded six cases.

As per health department, 353 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 11750 samples were tested across the state.