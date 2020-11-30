Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on December 1

The number of positive cases, overall, declined in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, but the number of active cases is still high in various districts. Khargone reported 29 corona-positive cases, while Sagar reported 28 corona-positive cases. Satna reported 26 positive cases, while Ratlam, Dhar and Vidisha reported 23 corona-positive cases. Neemuch reported 19 positive cases. Harda reported 15 corona-positive cases, while Dewas reported 16.

Districts adjacent to the state capital, such as Sehore, have 12 positive cases and 133 are corona active cases. Similarly, Raisen has 148 corona active cases. Mandla did not report any positive case.

However, the number of corona-positive cases declined in Ratlam, so it is matter of relief, but there are 525 corona active cases, while Dhar has 215 and Rewa 233 corona-positive cases. Morena has 61 active corona patients, while Shivpuri has 171 and Vidisha 248. Similarly, Guna has 12 corona-positive and active cases are 158.

Sharp drop in number of positive cases in Bhopal

A sharp fall in the number of corona-positive cases was reported in the state capital. Bhopal reported 266 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 31,974, with the toll touching 518 on Monday. Eleven samples were rejected. On Sunday, there were 302 corona-positive cases. So, there was sharp drop in the number of corona-positive cases.

AIIMS contributed 33 test results, while RAT contributed 136 test results. LNM, RKDF, Anant Shri hospital issued 15, 14 and 13 test results, respectively. Gandhi Medical College contributed 18 test results. Dr Lalpath Lab and Nobel Hospital contributed five test results each.