Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 31

The state reported 29 corona deaths and 1,761 cases on Sunday, which is the highest single day spike so far. With this, the state’s Covid’s tally stands at 62,636 positive cases and 1,374 deaths.

According to health department, Indore accounts for 12,720 positive cases and 389 deaths followed by Bhopal with 10,907 cases and 280 deaths. Ujjain is at third spot with 80 deaths and 1,747 positive cases. Burhanpur has recorded 558 corona positive cases so far while Neemuch registered 1,188 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 918 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,537. Jabalpur has recorded 3,970 cases so far.

Morena recorded 2,066 cases, Mandsaur registered 778 cases and Dhar reported 879 cases. Dewas has reported 703 cases. Sagar has recorded 1,118 cases. Tikamgarh has 412 cases, Raisen has 652 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 607 cases. Sheopur has 499 cases, Rewa has 695 cases, Rajgarh has 832 and Barwani has 1,121 cases. Chhindwara has 455 and Vidisha has 872 cases. Shajapur has 461 cases while Damoh has 618 cases.