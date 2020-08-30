Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 31

The state reported 29 corona deaths and 1,761 cases on Sunday, which is the highest single day spike so far. With this, the state’s Covid’s tally stands at 62,636 positive cases and 1,374 deaths.
According to health department, Indore accounts for 12,720 positive cases and 389 deaths followed by Bhopal with 10,907 cases and 280 deaths. Ujjain is at third spot with 80 deaths and 1,747 positive cases. Burhanpur has recorded 558 corona positive cases so far while Neemuch registered 1,188 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 918 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,537. Jabalpur has recorded 3,970 cases so far.
Morena recorded 2,066 cases, Mandsaur registered 778 cases and Dhar reported 879 cases. Dewas has reported 703 cases. Sagar has recorded 1,118 cases. Tikamgarh has 412 cases, Raisen has 652 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 607 cases. Sheopur has 499 cases, Rewa has 695 cases, Rajgarh has 832 and Barwani has 1,121 cases. Chhindwara has 455 and Vidisha has 872 cases. Shajapur has 461 cases while Damoh has 618 cases.
Datia has 668 cases while Satna has 515 cases and Jhabua has 605 cases. Panna has 254 cases, Balaghat has 288 cases while Sehore has 640 cases. Hoshangabad has 538 cases, Narsinghpur has 393 cases, Betul has 658 cases and Shivpuri has 888 cases. Ratlam recorded 969 cases. Chhatarpur has 583 cases.
Ashoknagar has 202 and Agar-Malwa has reported 193 cases. Sidhi has reported 293 cases, Singrauli has 353 cases while Shahdol has 542 cases. Guna has 319 cases while Anuppur has 401 cases and Alirajpur has 563 cases. Katni has 466 cases while Umaria has 125 cases and Seoni has 239 cases. Dindori has 142 cases, Niwari has 173 cases and Mandla has 176 cases.
Positive cases: 62,636. Deaths: 1,374. Active cases: 13,592. Cured: 47,467
