Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 30

The state’s corona positive rate stood at 5.2 per cent on Saturday while the total number of corona infected people was pegged at 61,062 with 1,345 deaths. Twenty two deaths were reported in last 24 hours in the state. As per health department, 1,629 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday while 27, 152 swab samples were examined.

Indore accounts for 12,455 positive cases and 384 deaths followed by Bhopal with 10,704 cases and 275 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1,695 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 553 while Neemuch registered 1,171 cases. Khandwa accounts for 905 positive cases while Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,508. Jabalpur recorded 3,832 cases. Morena recorded 2,056 cases.

Mandsaur has 768 cases and Dhar has 854 cases. Dewas reported 683 cases. Sagar recorded 1,110 cases. Tikamgarh has 407 cases and Raisen has 645 cases. Bhind till date accounts for 592 cases. Sheopur has 481 cases, Rewa has 678 cases while Rajgarh has 807 and Barwani has 1,109 cases. Chhindwara has 446 and Vidisha has 836 cases. Shajapur has 444 cases while Damoh has 604 cases.

Datia has 644 cases, Satna has 495 cases and Jhabua has 590 cases. Panna has 254 cases, Balaghat has 295 cases while Sehore has 629 cases. Hoshangabad has 535 cases, Narsinghpur has 387 cases while Betul has 642 cases and Shivpuri has 831 cases. Ratlam recorded 944 cases. Chhatarpur has 573 cases.

Ashoknagar has 190 and Agar-Malwa has 191 cases. Sidhi reported 292 cases, and Singrauli reported 344 while Shahdol reported 499 cases. Guna has 295 cases, Anuppur has 367 cases and Alirajpur has 523 cases. Katni has 466 cases while Umaria has 121 cases and Seoni has reported 237 cases. Dindori has 135 cases, Niwari has 167 cases while Mandla has 160 cases.

Vital stats

Positive cases: 61,062. Deaths: 1,345. Active cases: 13,117. Cured: 46,413.